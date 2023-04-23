Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $472,920.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

ZM stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $124.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.