Zcash Price Down 12% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $37.28 or 0.00135028 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $608.77 million and $16.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00035350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

