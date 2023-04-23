Zacks Research Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $8.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.54. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.52.

First Solar Stock Up 0.6 %

FSLR opened at $216.89 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $221.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in First Solar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.