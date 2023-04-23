Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Hits $0.0660 on Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $118.14 million and approximately $25,902.40 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,856,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,016,709 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,793,886 with 1,790,954,529 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06596346 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,079.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

