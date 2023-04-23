World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $65.11 million and approximately $782,915.79 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001238 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,190,079 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

