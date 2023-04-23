Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 177.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after buying an additional 255,541 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

