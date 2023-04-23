Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $450.74 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

