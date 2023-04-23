Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 62 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $252,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $333.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $334.10.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.