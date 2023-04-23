Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

