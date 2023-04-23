Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

