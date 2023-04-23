WesBanco (WSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.