WEMIX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $311.74 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. WEMIX has a total market cap of $311.74 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00004577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 962,856,479 coins and its circulating supply is 247,736,125 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 962,798,878.7422305 with 247,675,525.1025657 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.26507269 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,702,494.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.