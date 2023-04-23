Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

