Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stake Cut by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,547 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Vivid Seats stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $164.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivid Seats news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $186,761 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

