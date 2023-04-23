Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $234.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

