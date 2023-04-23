VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $217.56 on Thursday. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $224.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,697,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

