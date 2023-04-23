Venus USDC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35.51 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.24 million and approximately $35.51 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02205968 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23,704,235.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

