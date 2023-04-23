Velas Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $48.71 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00061873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,441,246,665 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,246,663 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

