Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

