Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $210.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.63 and a 200-day moving average of $208.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

