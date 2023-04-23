Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG stock opened at $248.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.