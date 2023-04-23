Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Cut by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $248.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
