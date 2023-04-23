Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $39.95. 6,920,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

