Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,620 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 226,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.81. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $208.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

