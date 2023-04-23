V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $83,445,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

