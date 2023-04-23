UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $538.58 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, UNIUM has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $538.58 million and $84,798.95 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $37.66 or 0.00137256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 37.67506681 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,825.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

