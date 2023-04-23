United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

United Insurance Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.03. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Insurance by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

