United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Critical Contrast

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get United Health Products alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products $40,000.00 1,338.86 -$1.69 million ($0.01) -22.50 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78

United Health Products has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

United Health Products has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Health Products and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 588.25%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies is more favorable than United Health Products.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -718.65% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68%

About United Health Products

(Get Rating)

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. It also offers HemoStyp to control bleeding. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.