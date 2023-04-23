Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th.

UL stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

