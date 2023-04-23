UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.27.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

