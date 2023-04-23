U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 957 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

