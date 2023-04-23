U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,163 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

