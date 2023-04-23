U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 386,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,636,000 after buying an additional 116,054 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV opened at $413.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $439.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

