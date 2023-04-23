U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.66.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $151.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $409.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

