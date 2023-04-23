U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

