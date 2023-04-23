U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,945 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $97.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

