U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

MA opened at $375.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.