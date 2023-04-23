U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

