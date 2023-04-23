U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $219.73. The company has a market capitalization of $280.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

