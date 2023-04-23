U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

