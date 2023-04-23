U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $14,398,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

