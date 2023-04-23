U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,464 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.77 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

