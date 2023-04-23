TrueUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,132,203,980 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

