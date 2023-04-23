Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.38. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

