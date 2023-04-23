Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.38. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.
About Trio-Tech International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.