Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.1 %
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.31. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.67.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.