Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.1 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.31. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.15%.

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

