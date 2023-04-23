Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) vs. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Head to Head Review

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.35 $476.48 million $2.10 8.06

Profitability

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 71.80% 56.28% 35.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

