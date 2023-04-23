TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of TA stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 20.19%. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

