TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
