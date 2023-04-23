TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 93.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

