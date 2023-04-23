Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DTEC opened at $36.76 on Friday. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

