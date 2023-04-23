Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,924 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EJUL opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

